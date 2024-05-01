Caroline Gardner Crossland

Emily Rebeca Crossland and Kyle Blake Crossland of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Caroline Gardner Crossland, on April 28, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Caroline weighed 8 pounds, 0.97 ounces.

Davi Salazar Meireles

Hiânca Salazar and Samuel Meireles Amancio of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Davi Salazar Meireles, on April 4, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Davis weighed 7 pounds, 3.3 ounces.

Olívia Fereira Lopes

Priscilla Fereira De Souza and Victor G. Pereira Lopes of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Olívia Fereira Lopes, on April 23, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Selene Schubert Campbell

Rachel Schubert and Junior Campbell of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Selene Schubert Campbell, on April 28, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Selene weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.