Court Report: April 12 – 29, 2024

April 12

Brian Caraballo, Hoboken, N.J.; 24, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

Douglas Da Silva, Oak Bluffs; 22, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: continued to pretrial hearing.

Daiyuonte Reed, Oak Bluffs; 31, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, motor vehicle operator refusal to identify self, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial hearing.

Maycon Carletti, Edgartown; 38, speeding, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration: continued to plea proposal.

Sheri Pagano, Aquinnah; 57, vandalization of property: continued to pretrial hearing.

April 19

Marcia Caillaux, West Tisbury; 61, assault and battery on family/household member, assault and battery with dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial hearing.

Helaine Soares, Oak Bluffs; 20, negligent operation of a motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Gabriel Dos Santos, Edgartown; 22, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: case closed.

Herbert Devine, East Falmouth; 72, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing.

April 26

Ronaldo Robadel, Edgartown; 46, operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

April 29

Simone Dasilva, West Tisbury; 43, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.

Vicente Milhome, Oak Bluffs; 47, breaking and entering for misdemeanor: continued to pretrial hearing.

Virgil Craig, Oak Bluffs; 52, breaking and entering for misdemeanor: continued to pretrial hearing.