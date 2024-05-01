Court Report: April 12 – 29, 2024

April 12
Brian Caraballo, Hoboken, N.J.; 24, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.
Douglas Da Silva, Oak Bluffs; 22, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: continued to pretrial hearing.
Daiyuonte Reed, Oak Bluffs; 31, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, motor vehicle operator refusal to identify self, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial hearing.
Maycon Carletti, Edgartown; 38, speeding, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration: continued to plea proposal.
Sheri Pagano, Aquinnah; 57, vandalization of property: continued to pretrial hearing.
April 19
Marcia Caillaux, West Tisbury; 61, assault and battery on family/household member, assault and battery with dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial hearing.
Helaine Soares, Oak Bluffs; 20, negligent operation of a motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.
Gabriel Dos Santos, Edgartown; 22, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: case closed.
Herbert Devine, East Falmouth; 72, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing.
April 26
Ronaldo Robadel, Edgartown; 46, operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing.
April 29
Simone Dasilva, West Tisbury; 43, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.
Vicente Milhome, Oak Bluffs; 47, breaking and entering for misdemeanor: continued to pretrial hearing.
Virgil Craig, Oak Bluffs; 52, breaking and entering for misdemeanor: continued to pretrial hearing.