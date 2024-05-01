Cribbage Club results

Eighteen Vineyard Cribbage Club members met on Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room in Oak Bluffs to play our favorite game. The results were:

First, Doug Werther with an 11/5 +106 card

Second, George Giosmas with an 11/5 +33 card

Third, Roy Scheffer with a 10/5 card

Fourth, Bo Picard with a 9/4 +97 card

We had 10 skunks (games won by more than 30 points)! And we had two 24-point hands, by Richard Clark and Tricia Bergeron. Roger Thomas scored the lone 23-point hand.

If you would like to check us out, come on over to the high school Culinary Department on any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP.