An evening with Jorma Kaukonen

As part of Martha’s Vineyard Concert Series, American blues, folk, and rock guitarist Jorma Ludwik Kaukonen will perform at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown. Kaukonen is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame who has performed with Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna. Rolling Stone magazine ranks Kaukonen as No. 54 on its list of 100 Greatest Guitarists. In 2016, Kaukonen, Jack Casady and the other members of Jefferson Airplane were awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for their contributions to American music. Kaukonen has also created an extensive library of solo work, and continues to tour.

A musical aside: Kaukonen and his wife Vanessa created the Fur Peace Ranch, a music camp, in the rolling foothills of southeast Ohio. Kaukonen’s goal was to create a place where musicians could gather, surround themselves with music, and gain inspiration. Jorma said he wanted to demystify the process of playing music for those who attend the camp. Students partake in classes scattered throughout the day, and learn from Kaukonen and fellow musicians Arlo Guthrie, Jack Casady, Chris Smither, Jill Sobule, Patty Larkin, Jonathan Edwards, Woody Mann, Roy Rogers, and many more.

Last year, Kaukonon performed to a devoted, enthusiastic, and nearly sold-out crowd at the Whaling Church. If you missed him, you have another opportunity on Thursday, June 6, at 8 pm.

Tickets start at $65, and are available at mvconcertseries.com.