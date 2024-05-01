High school hosts first ‘Noepe’ softball tournament

1 of 7

The up-and-coming MVRHS softball team played host to Mashpee, Boston English, and O’Bryant high schools on Saturday, in the first ever rendition of the Noepe Invitational Tournament.

Named after the Wampanoag word for Martha’s Vineyard — Noepe — the tournament is dedicated to the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) and the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, with the winners receiving a plaque designed by tribal citizens attending MVRHS.

MVRHS Athletic Director Mark McCarthy proposed the idea to Wampanoag cultural director Bettina Washington earlier this year, and the tribal council proceeded to swiftly approve the name.

“Institutions do acknowledgements all the time, but for the high school to approach us first was a very respectful and kind gesture,” Washington said. “It’s nice to see the use of the traditional name for the Island. The tournament is an invitation to come to this place, and this is the name of it.”

McCarthy, the softball program, and Washington are planning on making the Noepe Invitational Tournament an annual tradition, gradually inviting more teams and expanding the scope of tribal involvement every year.

“It is my intent to do this annually, and work out a plan with the tribe to have them more involved in the day’s activities,” McCarthy said. “This was the first year of the tournament, so we really didn’t know what to expect, but it was a great starting point.”

In game one, the Vineyarders went toe-to-toe with eventual champions O’Bryant, exchanging offensive outbursts until the Tigers eventually broke away in the third inning, winning 13-7. In game two, the Vineyarders took on Mashpee — which has tribal citizens on its roster — as both sides got hot in the batter’s box, culminating in a 25-17 victory for MVRHS.

Freshman captain Kelly Pacheco and sophomore Bella Bollin each hit inside-the-park home runs on Saturday, junior Delilah Oliver collected five total hits, and everyone was aggressive on the basepaths.

The Vineyarders have two juniors, and 18 total sophomores, freshmen, and middle schoolers on their team.

“The girls were getting big hits, and making big plays — everyone got playing time,” MVRHS head softball Coach Tiffany McCarty said. “All four teams were so ready and excited to participate. It was a great time.”

On Monday, the Vineyarders returned to action, traveling to Harwich to face Cape Cod Tech. Sophomore Kylee Brasefield was stellar from the pitching circle, and freshman twin sisters Madis and Nala Pitman combined to go 8-for-8, with multiple stolen bases apiece en route to a 23-7 victory for MVRHS.

At 4-4, the Vineyarders have already matched their total number of wins from the past two seasons. Their next home game will be on May 8, versus St. John Paul II, at 4 pm.

Island Cup brings together tennis players of all ages

MVRHS varsity tennis players and local seasoned vets faced off at Airport Fitness on Sunday for rights to the fourth annual Island Cup — a trophy held by the adults for three straight years.

Channeling their precision, versatility, and clutch play, the adults won again, 4-1, but the Vineyarders didn’t go away without a fight.

In the mixed division, junior Zak Potter and freshman Laina Dubin — MVRHS’ top singles hitters — beat Megan Farrell and Mike Santouro in two sets, 6-4, 6-3.

“[Laina and I] had never played a real match together before,” Potter said. “It was very fun. The adults kept it close and competitive against us.”

In the women’s division, senior Sophia Balsas and junior Ella Moran barely lost their first set versus Kelley Crisp and Jessica Cushman, falling 7-5. They would go on to lose their second set 6-2. Meanwhile, adult players Beth Kostman and Skye Sonneborn also beat freshmen Zoe Treitman and Leah Thompson in two sets, 6-0, 6-1.

In the men’s division, sophomore Tommy Flynn and junior Roger Schilling fought hard against Gary Rome and Quadri Okunuga, but couldn’t match their complete shot repertoire, losing 6-3, 6-4. In first doubles, Michael Wexler and Andrew Grant were able to withstand the power of juniors Kyle Levy and Otis Forrester, dispatching the teenagers 6-1, 6-2.

“Tennis is a lifetime sport; wisdom and age beat youth and speed,” Airport Fitness owner and former MVRHS girls tennis Coach Connie Mchugh said. “Our kids have really done well — winning conference championships over the years — but the adults are still undefeated.”

MVRHS girls tennis emerges from busy week back at .500

The MVRHS girls tennis team played five matches this past week, winning three of them, and improving to 4-4 on the season.

The action started with Nauset at home on Wednesday and Dennis-Yarmouth away on Friday, as the Vineyarders took care of business and won 4-1 and 5-0, respectively.

MVRHS struggled against rivals Nantucket on Saturday and undefeated powerhouse Sharon on Monday, losing each match 4-1, but bounced back versus Barnstable on Tuesday, winning 5-0.

In third singles, freshman Zoe Treitman won eight of the 10 sets she played this past week, and MVRHS’ doubles players — senior Sophia Balsas, junior Ellie Pennington, junior Ella Moran, junior Clementine Zeender, senior Sophie Roads, and junior Sophie Winters — combined to win 14 of the 20 sets they played.

“Sophia Balsas and Ellie Pennington at first doubles are always in the match for us, [and are] excellent competitors,” head Coach Bill Rigali said. “Sophie Winters and Sophie Roads have filled in nicely when one of our starters is out.”

Next up, MVRHS will play Falmouth (2-5) at home on Wednesday at 3 pm, after our print deadline, followed by Monomoy (4-4) on Friday at 3 pm, also at home.

MVRHS boys tennis crushes Nantucket, loses undefeated streak

The MVRHS boys tennis team also had a busy schedule this week, facing off with Dennis-Yarmouth on Friday, Nantucket on Saturday, Sharon on Monday, and Barnstable on Tuesday.

At home versus the Dolphins and then the Whalers, the Vineyarders extended their undefeated start through four matches, winning 5-0 and 4-0, respectively. MVRHS dropped just five total games to Dennis-Yarmouth, and top singles hitters Zak Potter and Caleb Dubin beat Nantucket 6-1, 6-1, and 6-1, 6-0, respectively.

MVRHS had also previously beaten both Nauset and Monomoy 5-0.

The Vineyarders’ perfect streak finally ended on Monday, falling 4-1 to the undefeated Sharon Eagles at home. MVRHS bounced back with a victory over Barnstable away on Tuesday, winning 4-1.

Sitting comfortably atop the Cape & Islands standings, the Vineyarders’ (5-1) next big challenge will be Apponequet (7-0) at home on Saturday at 4 pm. MVRHS will also travel to play Falmouth (3-4) away on Wednesday at 3 pm, after our print deadline, and then Monomoy (5-3) away on Friday at 4 pm.