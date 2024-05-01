MVCS blooms bright

1 of 25

On Saturday, April 27, Martha’s Vineyard Community Services held a joyous, family-centered May Day festival. The goal of the event was to celebrate the value of making someone’s day a little bit brighter. May Day–themed activities included basketmaking, creating a community mural, cookie decorating, a scavenger hunt, a spring-themed photo booth, and more. Light refreshments were served, and disabilities family support specialist and musician Theresa Iman entertained the crowd by singing a variety of songs, from Carly Simon to the Beatles. Staff and volunteers from Connect to End Violence, Disability Services, Early Childhood Programs, M.V. Family Center, Island Wide Youth Collaborative, and Peer Recovery Support Center manned the booths. Families enjoyed making flower sunglasses and headbands, drawing with chalk, rousing games of cornhole, blowing bubbles, adding their handprints to a community mural, and decorating tasty treats to bring home in their homemade May Day baskets.