Real Estate Transactions: April 22 – 26, 2024

Aquinnah

April 24, Daniel Cohen, Edward M. Levy, the Estate of Alison Rose Levy, also known as Alison Levy, sold 437 State Road to Jonathan Alexander Schoenberg and Megan Battle Schoenberg, trustee of Schoenberg Family Revocable Trust, for $2,225,000.

Edgartown

April 22, 1025 Realty Holdings LLC sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 258 Week 35 to Jonathan T. Winslow, Celeste Eid Rustom Winslow, and Cierra-Mechelle Gonzales Winslow, trustees of Thach Winslow Family Trust, for $17,230.

April 22, Rita Sharinn and Harvey Sharinn sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 411 Week 30 to Marc Schumacher and Jennifer Schumacher for $21,000.

April 25, Dino C. Miano and Marilena E. Miano sold 28 Woodhaven Drive to Fairmount Blaine LLC for $2,300,000.

April 26, Rosemary G. Poitras and Dennis H. Poitras sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 504 Week 32 to Cynthia Murtha Tanny, trustee of Bem Revocable Trust, for $25,000.

Oak Bluffs

April 26, Hudson Ave LLC sold 21 Hudson Ave. to Hudson MV21 LLC for $2,491,250.

Tisbury

April 26, Peter Searle and Jaroslava Searle sold 46 Wood Chips Circle Extension to John M. Kemmerer and Kristina G. Clark for $1,770,000.

April 26, Wayne D. Petty sold 459 State Road Unit 23 to Adam T. Hayes for $15,000.