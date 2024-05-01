Tappé tapped for HS project

Tappé Architects of Boston has been chosen for the construction project planned for the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

A 16-member design selection panel, with school officials, school committee members, and members of the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA), tapped the firm at an April 23 meeting.

MSBA, a quasi-independent government authority that funds school capital improvement projects, accepted the high school project into its program in March 2022. The MSBA could ultimately reimburse the Island for 38.74 percent of the project costs. The district had been trying for six years to get into the program, seeking to address deficiencies in its 64-year-old high school building.

Eleven members of the design select panel voted for Tappé over Mount Vernon Group Architects of Massachusetts and New Jersey, and Levy Architects of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Panel member Mike Watts, also a member of the high school committee, says Tappé was in the lead since the first meeting on April 9. “When we did the original evaluation of three firms, Tappé came out on top,” he says.

He adds that the firm better addressed aspects specific to construction on an island, saying the choice was clear: “There was a really wide gap.”

Tappé is also the firm for the ongoing Tisbury School project, and were the architects for the Edgartown Public Library. Tappé also has a history of completed high school building projects in Massachusetts. Twenty school projects listed on its website include Maynard, Sharon, and Southbridge high schools.

The extent of construction this project will entail at the school is to be determined, and will incorporate public input and outreach as the MSBA process progresses.