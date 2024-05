Don’t you love a good birthday? Cake, food, music, laughter? You are in luck! It’s the Town Bar and Grill’s fifth birthday, and there is going to be a bash to celebrate. The Mike Benjamin Band will perform live, and yummy appetizers will be provided. Mark your calendars. Tell your friends. This is a birthday shindig you don’t want to miss. Friday, May 3, from 8 to 11 pm, Edgartown.