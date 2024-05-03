State infrastructure funding going to the Vineyard

Martha’s Vineyard will receive just under $1 million for the roads improvements and other infrastructure projects through legislation signed by Governor Maura Healey on Friday.

At an event in Melrose, Healey authorized $200 million to fund infrastructure projects across the state for the 2025 fiscal year under the Chapter 90 program. This program annually provides the state’s cities and towns funds to improve and invest in local transportation. It is up to the discretion of the municipality’s leadership on how that money is used.

The Island will receive a total of $773,064 across the six towns, according to a press release from the Governor’s office:

Aquinnah – $39,411

Chilmark – $66,055

Edgartown – $240,493

Oak Bluffs – $199,233

Tisbury – $143,908

West Tisbury – $83,964

“We know that residents’ quality of life and our state’s economic strength depends on people being able to get where they need to go safely and on time,” Governor Healey is quoted in a release. “These Chapter 90 funds and millions more for six grant programs will help us deliver on critical road, bridge and infrastructure projects that communities and the traveling public need. We’re proud to sign this bill into law today and grateful to the Legislature for their partnership.”

The Rural Roadway Funding program and six transportation infrastructure grant programs will also each receive $25 million for a total of $175 million as a part of the legislation.