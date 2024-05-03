Tisbury painter wins $1M Jaws lottery ticket

Gecimar Silva of Tisbury has won a $1 million prize as part of the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Jaws instant ticket game.

Silva, a painter who has lived on Martha’s Vineyard for 18 years, bought the winning ticket at Depot Market on Upper Main Street in Edgartown. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the winning ticket.

Silva is just the third to win the Jaws sweepstakes since it launched in March.

The Tisbury winner tells the state lottery program that he bought the ticket because the movie was filmed on the Island. According to a release, he chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

Silva, who claimed his prize Friday, May 3 at the Mass Lottery headquarters in Dorchester, plans to take a trip to Florida with his winnings. He says he hasn’t been on vacation for three decades.

Aside from the $1 million prize, the Jaws instant ticket game also features a series of second-chance drawings in which recipients will win a Jaws-inspired trip for two to Martha’s Vineyard in the summer of 2025. The trip package includes a 3-night stay for two at Harbor View Hotel, a private Jaws screening, and an invitation to a “shark infested waters” theme party. It also includes participation in a Jaws-themed game show in which one contestant is guaranteed to win a $1 million prize.