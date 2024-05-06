Marion H. Cardoza, 102, prior to her birthday on May 12, died at the Royal Cotuit on May 1, 2024. Marion was the spouse of Lillian Y. Anderson of Oak Bluffs.

Visiting hours in the Chapman Funeral Home, Edgartown Road in Oak Bluffs, will be held on Friday, May 17 from 5 to 7pm. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 18, in St. Augustine’s Church, on Franklin Street in Vineyard Haven at 11 am, and burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Oak Bluffs. A reception will follow at the VFW, on Towanticut Avenue in Oak Bluffs.

A complete obituary will follow in another edition of the paper. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.