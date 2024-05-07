Marilyn Fish (“Pinky”), 88, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2024, in Oak Bluffs.

She was born on April 9, 1936, to Richard and Mildred Eishold of Ludlow. Pinky was the second youngest of nine children. She graduated from Ludlow High School, and was later employed at Ludlow Hospital for more than 35 years. After retirement, she moved to Martha’s Vineyard, where she loved sitting on her back porch watching the birds and deer feed.

She was the beloved wife of Eugene Fish for 50 years; they were best friends and life partners. She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Lynn Murray (Donald) of Williamstown, Vt., and Beth Reed (Bob) of Wilbraham; her three grandchildren, Samantha Skiba (Adam) of Ludlow, Winslow Reed (Chrissy) of Longmeadow, and Christy Martineau (Josh) of Graniteville, Vt.; and her four great-grandchildren, Aidan, Devyn, and Cameron of Ludlow, and Calvin of Granitevillle. Pinky was predeceased by her seven sisters, Alice, Marama, Virginia, Gladis, Gertrude, Beverly, and Doris, and her brother, Richard. She also leaves behind two stepsons, Jim and David Fish.

Funeral services will be held at Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America, online at dementiasociety.charityproud.org/donate, or to VNA Hospice Care, online at vnacarenetwork.ejoinme.org/VNACare.