SSA bracing for summertime crew shortage

The Steamship Authority (SSA) is bracing for potential staffing shortages this summer.

The ferry service has already had multiple trip cancellations in recent months due to crew shortages. When showcasing current employment numbers, staff did not sound optimistic about their outlook for the upcoming busy summer season.

“It’s going to be very tight this summer,” SSA chief operations officer Mark Higgins warned the Port Council on Tuesday. “We’re going to have issues over the summer.”

Most notably, the Steamship has a shortage of pilots and captains. The SSA is budgeted for 29 captains but the ferry service has 28. One captain is out for medical reasons but will be helping to train another possible captain, according to Higgins.

Meanwhile, the authority only has 26 pilots and is budgeted for 31.

Higgins said the lack of able-bodied seamen is an issue across the maritime industry. He said there is a lack of mariners “coming in through the pipeline,” while older individuals are retiring.

SSA general manager Robert Davis said the authority tries to promote licensed deck officers from within the organization because they know the routes and would be familiar with the ferries. Captains and pilots need to know how the 10 vessels in the SSA fleet operate, which Davis said is why the ferry service is looking at sister vessels, like the incoming freight ferries the Aquinnah and the Barnstable, for “commonality;” they are also aiming to model electric ferries after the passenger ferry Woods Hole.

Additionally, Davis said while there were only a few retirements last year, a number of licensed deck officers are over 65.

“It’s going to be a big issue here,” he said, adding that this is why the SSA has been funding for the education of crew members trying to become licensed deck officers since 2017.

SSA human resources director Janice Kennefick said four licensed deck officers retired in 2023, but the authority was able to hire 17 ordinary seamen this year.

The current plan to mitigate impact from crew shortages is to double-crew the Nantucket fast ferry Iyannough, which would reduce the number of trips the vessel takes. The SSA will then reevaluate in mid-June.

The ferry line underwent a similar tactic last summer when a U.S. Coast Guard testing backlog prevented 10 crew members from becoming pilots.

Nantucket representative Nathaniel Lowell said the double crewing will be “brutal” for his island, but it was better than not having access to the larger, slow boats.

Additionally, Davis said some deck officers were in Alabama in preparation for new freight ferries that are expected to come on line soon. “We’re extremely tight on deck officers right now,” he said.

Lowell asked whether the SSA could create a reserve of substitutes consisting of retired deck officers the ferry service could tap into. Davis responded that there would be issues over whether their licenses would still be active.

As for the rest of the SSA, Kennefick said that employment in other parts of the authority were fairly stable. She said that there is competition with other employers for summer bus drivers, especially in Hyannis, and she said there challenges getting drivers their commercial licenses.

In other news, the Port Council unanimously approved SSA staff to start preparing to advertise for the sale of two freight ferries, the Katama and the Gay Head. Marketing to sell the vessels will begin this summer.

These vessels will be replaced by the Barnstable and the Aquinnah, which are being converted for ferry service at an Alabama shipyard. SSA marine operations director Mark Amundsen said the work is currently focused on the Barstable, which will be used for the Nantucket route this summer, but the Aquinnah will be coming later in the year.

“The Aquinnah has always been destined to be brought up in September,” Admundsen said.

Meanwhile, the launch of the Steamship’s new website has been pushed back again, and officials are expecting to launch it in late June or July.