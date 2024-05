In this backyard garden workshop, Anna from the M.V. Agricultural Society will describe ways to utilize small spaces, based on sunlight, nutrient needs, crop rotation, and more. Participants will have a chance to plan their own garden plots and ask questions. Whether you’re a longtime gardener or a first-time grower, this workshop is for you. Free. No registration required. Thursday, May 9, 4 to 5:30 pm. West Tisbury library.