Chills and thrills at the first annual Aquinnah Talent Show

On Saturday, May 11, catch the very first annual Aquinnah Talent Show, “Chills and Thrills,” at the Aquinnah Town Hall. “This is the very first year, and we’re hoping it will become an annual thing,” Kate Taylor said. Taylor and Laura Jordan-Decker are co-producing the show, and are really looking forward to it.

“Laura and I thought it would be fun to put on a show. We both live in Aquinnah, and really appreciate the town hall stage,” Taylor shared. “I was interested in vaudeville and Ed Sullivan and anything beyond, and also seeing what people in the community have talent-wise.”

Though the Island is overflowing with talented people in all genres, we don’t always get the opportunity to see them — especially in one venue. Though the show is the Aquinnah Talent Show, Aquinnah folks won’t be the only ones performing, as people from all over the Island are hitting the stage.

Taylor and Jordan-Decker put out a call at the end of January, and have been meeting at the Aquinnah Town Hall on Saturdays ever since, watching people’s acts. “There were so many delightful surprises,” Taylor said. “The show sort of took on a life of its own. Which is wonderful. You start the ball rolling, and let it develop.”

The show will feature performers of all ages. “There will be puppets, storytelling, poetry, dancing, singing, and a few surprises,” Taylor said. “And baked goods from Orange Peel Bakery as well.”

“Chills and Thrills” begins at 5 pm, and will run until roughly 6:30 pm. Doors open at 4:30. Admission is free.