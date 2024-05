Court Report: April 19 – May 6, 2024

April 19

David Wells, Bronx, N.Y.; 29, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, speeding in violation of a special regulation, number plate violation to conceal identity: continued to CFP.

Joao Guerra, Edgartown; 21, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, no inspection/sticker, noncompliant aftermarket lighting: case closed.

Shanda Walker, Quincy; 53, assault and battery on family/household member, assault and battery with dangerous weapon: continued to motion hearing.

James Smith, Oak Bluffs; 35, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license: continued to pretrial hearing.

April 26

Crenildo Dasilva, Vineyard Haven; 54, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license: case closed.

Holly Conroy, Falmouth; 49, trespassing: continued to pretrial hearing.

April 29

Samuel Purdy, Edgartown; 23, operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Alvaro Defreitas, Oak Bluffs; 26, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing/appeal.

Jozinei Ferreira, Edgartown; 30, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

Diana Lozano, Aquinnah; 40, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing.

Stanley Merry, Oak Bluffs; 64, trespassing, vandalization of property: continued to pretrial hearing.

May 3

Stanley Merry, Oak Bluffs; 64, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.

Stanley Merry, Oak Bluffs; 64, trespassing: continued to pretrial hearing.

Stanley Merry, Oak Bluffs; 64, trespassing: continued to pretrial hearing.

May 6

Brianna Strelecki, Vineyard Haven; 30, failure to stop/yield, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation, number plate violation to conceal identity: continued to pretrial hearing.