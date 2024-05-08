Cribbage Club results

Eighteen members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday to play our favorite game. The results were as follows:

First, Collin Evanson with a 10/5 +50 card

Second, Tricia Bergeron with a 10/4 +73 card

Third, Kathy Kinsman with a 9/4 +57 card

Fourth, Bo Picard with a 9/4 +47 card

Fifth, Roy Scheffer with a 9/4 +5 card

There were two 24-point hands, by Roger Thomas and Mary Alice Russell. There were a total of 10 skunks, a game won by more than 30 points.

Come and join us any Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we play at 6 pm SHARP.