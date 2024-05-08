Poet’s Corner: ‘Next Door’

Next Door

By Valerie Sonnenthal

Lamb heaven’s hoppin’ only two days old

little peeps baaas and a shove over from mama

ten little lambs a lookin’ this way and that

damp freeze of spring crocuses forsythia snowdrops

and lambs whiter than the memory of last week’s snow

curious hungry wonders of wonders

walk from the moment they stand

straightening knees, muscles firing

life erupts into the world for four caretakers

taking turns round the clock nurse feed

clean cut care timeless in a heated barn

like a nest stuffed with nearly a foot of hay

each successive spring we expect the lambs

a lit barn announces arrival, soon named

number tags to come on a bloody day

for these domesticated Dorpors

who will circle us graze abutting deer

and dogs glacial rocks and Beetlebung trees

so close for a week each season

sunrise/sunset to a flock of Dorpors

Valerie Sonnenthal washed ashore in 2005, contributes to The MV Times, is a member of the Cleaveland House Poets, and owns Peaked Hill Studio, offering sound healing and Kaiut yoga. She lives year-round in Chilmark with her family and beloved dogs.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.