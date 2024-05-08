Real Estate Transactions: April 29 – May 3, 2024

Chilmark

April 30, Kevin W. Kennedy sold 0 Quansoo Beach Lot to 25 Carls Way LLC for $430,000.

Edgartown

April 29, William J. Dunn Jr., also known as William J. Dunn, sold 4 Flower Ave. to Joshua Baker and Dana Lauren Nachbar for $1,300,000.

May 1, Karen Russotti Figueroa and Karen A. Russotti, trustees of Vickers Way Associate Realty Trust, sold 28 Vickers St. to Boathouse Properties LLC for $1,900,000.

May 2, Carolyn Graham sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 461 Week 40 to James O. Howell and April Howell for $2,000.

May 3, Edward Dangel III and Bonni J. Widdoes sold 62 South Water St. to David A. Croteau and Mary Ellen Croeau for $4,500,000.

Oak Bluffs

April 29, Maureen Gallagher sold 18 Towanticut Ave. to Emil Vlahov for $1,500,000.

Tisbury

May 1, Jean-Philippe Artru, also known as Jean Phillipe-Artru, sold 0 Crowell Lane Lot 3 to WCDH Lot 3 LLC for $700,000.

May 1, Elizabeth P. Backus-Wojdak sold 0 Crowell Lane Lot 1 to Nicole M. Debettencourt for $394,000.

West Tisbury

April 30, John William Poduska Sr. and Susan M. Poduska sold 41 Hidden Village Road to Sam Mitchell and Grant Mitchell for $2,400,000.

May 2, Andrea Leslie Nolte, trustee of Leslie Andrea Nolte Revocable Trust, sold 149 Vineyard Meadow Farms Road to Edmilson Alves Dasilva for $1,700,000.