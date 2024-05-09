Oak Bluffs eatery applying for live music license

Another eatery in Oak Bluffs is looking to bring live music to downtown.

Midnight Taco owner Jordan Wallace wants to provide a musical “ambiance” to his restaurant undergoing an expansion on Circuit Avenue Extension.

Under his proposal, Midnight Taco would have the ability to host live music past midnight.

“I think it’s important to make sure that young people on this Island have the opportunity to do fun things and to make sure that people can make money on this Island … and stick around,” Wallace told the select board Tuesday, saying people can make extra money performing in bands. “It’s not going to be groundbreaking, but I think every little bit helps when you’re trying to live here.”

Wallace said the music would have “chill vibes,” like lofi beats, calypso, or a Spanish guitar. He also said events and concerts are not a part of the plan.

While the Oak Bluffs select board approved multiple new business licenses at its Tuesday meeting, board members wanted more information before ruling on Wallace’s request.

If approved as is, the license would allow for live music, and potentially other events like comedy nights, from Monday to Saturday between noon and 12:45 am.

The summertime taqueria is moving and expanding to a 49-seat, sit-down restaurant on 7 Circuit Ave. Extension.

On Tuesday, board members were cautious because they didn’t want the establishment to change from a restaurant into an event center. Gail Barmakian, who is the chair for Oak Bluffs’ select board and wastewater commission, also said if serving food became secondary or seating counts were altered, then the allocation of wastewater for Midnight Taco would also need to change. That would send the business back to the wastewater commission for review.

Wallace said food would still be the focus, although he expressed worry about delays as he is also working to open another restaurant called Midnight Mediterranean across the street in Oak Bluffs.

While no vote was taken, the board decided to postpone making a final decision until more details were provided. The board could make a decision next week.

On Thursday, Wallace told The Times that he anticipates the board will agree to his application once he provides additional information.