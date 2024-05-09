Three high school teachers welcome babies on same day

1 of 3

Call it a coincidence or an MVRHS miracle: Three teachers at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School all became parents on the same day last week with the delivery of three girls, all within hours of each other.

On April 28, Caroline Gardner Crossland was born at 1:21 am to parents Emily and Kyle Crossland. Nomi Estelle MacKenzie, daughter of Annah MacKenzie, was delivered at 7:42 am. And Selene Schubert Campbell arrived at 11:52 pm to parents Rachel Schubert and Junior Campbell.

Kyle Crossland teaches horticulture at the high school, Annah MacKenzie teaches English and history, and Rachel Schubert teaches English.

To the three teachers, it was a happy surprise.

Crossland said his wife gave birth a week after her due date. “I don’t think any of us expected to be on the same day,” he said.

“I think it’s wonderful that Nomi shares her birthday with two other children of MVRHS teachers,” MacKenzie said. “I’m very excited for the trio to meet!”

“I’m choosing to interpret [the three births] as an auspicious sign rather than a funny coincidence,” Schubert said. “I’ve felt the support of the MVRHS community throughout my whole pregnancy, so overall I just feel grateful.”