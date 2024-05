The Chappy Ferry won’t be taking vehicles starting at 9 am on Saturday, May 11, through Sunday, May 12, at 3 pm, in order to allow for the installation of a new ramp.

Peter Wells, owner of the Chappy Ferry, guaranteed the new ramp would be in by Sunday afternoon.

Passengers will still be allowed to travel across the channel, and Wells has arranged a plan for emergency vehicle passage.

If weather conditions don’t permit installation, the work will take place next weekend.