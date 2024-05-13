Aquinnah variety show: Talk of the town

Aquinnah Variety Show 1 of 12

It was a vaudeville village in Aquinnah Saturday evening. The inaugural Aquinnah Variety Show kicked off what is hoped by the organizers will be the first of many to come. The standing-room-only crowd in the town hall auditorium was treated to Aquinnah at its finest. Wampanoag tribal councilwoman Kristina Hook shared memories of the town hall stage over the years. “A Fool in Love” was sung by Kate Taylor and daughters Aretha Taylor and Liz Witham. Joan LeLacheur narrated the “Birthday Soup” story from “The Little Bear Series.” There were marionettes, top-hatted dancers, and kazoo-playing troubadours singing “It’s Not Easy Being Green.” Children from the Woods School homeschool cooperative carried signs announcing each upcoming act. It was a true variety show, with stage lighting and quick-change sets. Kate Taylor sings, “We hope to do more shows like this, so dust off your juggling skills, rope twirling tricks, your dance routines, songs, poems etc. We’ll be putting out the next call and we want all you all ready! Thanks to everyone who participated and all who came to enjoy the show!”

As Aquinnah resident Kathie Olsen writes in her Times town column this week, “It was an event that will not be forgotten by any who were there.”