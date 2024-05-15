Jocelyn Charlotte D’Muhala

Sarah Gruner and Christopher D’Muhala of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Jocelyn Charlotte D’Muhala, on May 7, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Jocelyn weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

Maria Eduada B. Americo

Ana Paula B. Da Costa Americo and Glaubio Americo Pinto Costa of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Maria Eduada B. Americo, on May 5, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Maria weighed 6 pounds, 2.8 ounces.

Bryan Frutuoso de Almeida Batista

Rayane Luiz Frutuoso and Andre Vinicius de Almeida Batista of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Bryan Frutuoso de Almeida Batista, on May 11, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Bryan weighed 8 pounds, 0.5 ounces.

Keziah Khaliya Scott

Sabrina Scott of Vineyard Haven announces the birth of a daughter, Keziah Khaliya Scott, on May 9, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Keziah weighed 7 pounds, 0.2 ounces.