Cribbage Club results

Twenty-two Vineyard Cribbage Club members met on Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Hall at MVRHS in Oak Bluffs to play our favorite game. The results are:

First, Bill Russell with a 12/6 (GRAND SLAM) +92 card

Second, Bo Picard with a 12/5 +96 card

Third, Louis Larsen with an 11/5 +81 card

Fourth, Collin Evanson with a 10/5 +43 card

Fifth Albion Alley with a 9/4 +27 card

We had nine skunks (games won by more than 30 points), and SIX 24-point hands, by Mary Alice Russell, Byram Devine (2!), Vanessa Matthews, Richard Clark, and Samantha Burns!

We had a rare 23-point hand by Suzanne Cioffi, and an UNBELIEVABLE three flush cribs, by Collin Evanson, Bob Hakenson, and George Gisoma! SO SO SO much fun!

If you would like to check us out, come on over to the high school Culinary Department on any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP.