Oak Bluffs: Town pride, Flower Moon, Featherstone exhibit, and Family Center

“The nice thing about living in a small town is that when you don’t know what you’re doing, someone else does.” –Immanuel Kant

For a small town, we really have a lot going on in Oak Bluffs, when you think about it. We have the M.V. Hospital, M.V. Community Services, the YMCA, the Ice Arena, and the Skatepark all in our town. We have the O.B. School AND the regional high school. We have two ports of entry for boat passengers and freight, and a busy harborfront. We have a vibrant senior center, a town recreation area for kids and adults, and a beautiful library. We are home to the Portuguese-American Club and the VFW. We have many art galleries and music venues. We have the nation’s oldest platform carousel, the Flying Horses! We hold the best events of the summer: the Harbor Festival, Pride Parade, Grand Illumination, Built on Stilts performance festival, August Fireworks, Tivoli Day. And we have beautiful beaches and parks that are open for all to enjoy.

I’m feeling proud to be from O.B., as you can tell!

My daughter treated me to a fabulous brunch on Mother’s Day at Farm Neck. It was a cool but beautiful day, and the café was filled with Island moms being treated. We ran into so many friends, including the “Parlos Pack”: Lianna, Shane, Wyatt, Lucy, Scarlett, and Melody. Wyatt is the most patient and loving big brother, and he’s also a stellar pitcher for the high school baseball team. Next home game is this Friday — they’re playing a double-header, actually, 12:30 and again at 3:15.

Did you see the amazing pictures shared of the aurora borealis last week from all over New England? The aurora was seen all over the Northern Hemisphere, but it was the first time I ever remember it being so visible in our little corner of the globe! I did not see it here; I think we had too much cloud cover. But we do have the beautiful Flower Moon rising on May 23. The name of this full moon in May is attributed to the Algonquin people, with reference to the abundance of flowers that blossom this month. A great place to see the moon rise is our fishing pier on the North Bluff — or really, anywhere along our shoreline facing east. Go get your pictures!

Featherstone Center for the Arts opened its annual “Art of Flowers” exhibit on May 5. This gorgeous and inspiring show will be up through May 26, so don’t miss it. The gallery is open daily from 12 to 4 pm. While you are there, check out the companion exhibit by the children of Garden Gate Preschool, “The Art of Flowers through the Eyes of Children,” in the Schule Chapel Gallery.

Featherstone has also published the schedule for its summer 2024 concerts on the lawn, if you like to plan ahead, check the schedule at featherstoneart.org.

Reminder: Electronics disposal day at MVRHS is Saturday, May 18, from 9 to 2. Hosted in partnership with M.V. Community Services, this is a great chance to safely dispose of your old electronics. You can see the list of items accepted and fees at mvcommunityservices.org. Sign up for a time to drop off, or just drive into the parking lot at the high school, and they will assist you. Proceeds benefit the junior class at MVRHS and the programs of MVCS.

Also on Saturday, the M.V. Family Center is having a “Free Yard Sale” – meaning everything is free for the taking. The items include lots of children’s furniture and equipment. The event runs from 12 to 2, and the Family Center is located at 35 Greenwood Ave., Vineyard Haven.

Recovery-curious? A panel talk and discussion about recovery resources on the Island will be hosted at the library on Tuesday, May 21, at 6 pm. Recovery coaches will share their experiences, and discuss how best to get help for yourself or the ones you love. This will be an open discussion, free for the community.

May birthdays continue with Marie Doubleday celebrating her day on May 16. Birthday hugs and dragonflies to Angella Henry on the 19th. Annie Parsons and Henry Diodati share the day on the 20th, and I’m sending heavenly wishes to Dee Moyer. Hannah Vanderlaske celebrates on the 21st. Happy birthday on the 22nd to Ben Durrell.

Send me your news!

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Joanne Lambert, joannelamber@gmail.com.