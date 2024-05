Gather your friends and family for Porchfest at the Edgartown library. Enjoy an hour of live music on the lawn, featuring the eclectic and funky sounds of Allison Roberts and Friends. Light refreshments will be served. This program is generously funded by the Friends of the Edgartown Free Public Library, in collaboration with the Edgartown Board of Trade. Saturday, May 18, 1 to 2 pm.