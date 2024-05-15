Real Estate Transactions: May 6 – 10, 2024

Edgartown

May 6, Nicholas M. Litton, trustee of Litton Realty Trust, sold 46 Windsor Drive to Jennifer Clark and Barbara Grollimund for $1,195,000.

May 9, Leonard Feinstein and Valentina Feinstein sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 250 Week 36 to Alexander Palfrey and Samantha Spellman for $8,000.

May 9, Audrey J. Appleby sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 259 Week 19 and Week 25 to Paul Cucchiaro for $12,500.

Oak Bluffs

May 8, Honda Lee Ridley, trustee of Vhonda Lee Ridley Trust-2019, sold 66 Forest Ave. to SEGAP LLC for $1,200,000.

May 10, Jeffrey Scheller and Kristen Scheller-Menard sold 58 Barnes Road to Sarah Woodby for $1,100,000.

West Tisbury

May 9, Mark G. Retik, trustee of Hillbrook Lane Nominee Trust, sold 10 Hillbrook Lane, 18 Hillbrook Lane, and 28 Hillbrook Lane to Jaka M. Saarony and Gad M. Saarony for $6,900,000.