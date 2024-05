To the Editor:

We often hear disparaging comments about the Steamship Authority, so it feels good to compliment good service.

I sold my 1948 Jeepster to a man in America, and had to get the car across the water. Steamship personnel changed my ticket to get me on an earlier boat, which expedited the whole event.

It was a bittersweet experience: I was sad to say goodbye to my old car, but appreciated the smooth service.

Thomas Dresser

Oak Bluffs