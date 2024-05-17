Murphy wins select board race by 14 votes

1 of 2

Incumbent and chair Tom Murphy narrowly secured three more years on Aquinnah’s select board, defeating newcomer Jannette Vanderhoop 129 votes to 115.

Over half a dozen poll workers finished counting the 246 cast ballots at around 9 pm Thursday evening at Aquinnah town hall. Polls opened at noon and closed at 8 pm.

Murphy told The Times before the vote that financial stability is Aquinnah’s biggest issue, partly because the town experiences about a 10 percent increase in expenses annually. “Housing and education are very expensive, and our tax base is very small. With large portions of tax-exempt land, and the largest percentage of affordable housing on the Island, our tax base is shrinking,” said Murphy. “We’re pursuing non-tax revenue, but our options are limited.”

Challenger Jannette Vanderhoop, in her first run for select board, told The Times before Thursday that one of the town’s biggest problems is inflated property values. She also said she seeks to grow the Aquinnah Circle cultural district.

“Following the recommendations of the Affordable Homes Act would designate us a ‘seasonal community,’ which will allow year-rounders to apply for tax abatements and encourage seasonal residents to rent accessory dwellings,” Vanderhoop said. “This designation also makes us eligible for more state grants. I am interested in continuing discussions to create an overlay mixed-use district to vitalize the town’s central corridor, to facilitate economic opportunities and affordable housing.”

Vanderhoop also said that retaining housing is especially difficult for members of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah); she herself is a member.

Town clerk Kayla Darcy, elected with 200 votes — the most of any candidate — said this year’s town elections had a particularly high turnout. Only 102 in Aquinnah voted in the presidential primary, Darcy said.

In the planning board race, write-in Jim Mahoney earned a three-year term with 33 votes. Katherine Newman won three years on the health board with 192 votes.

Write-ins Christopher Manning (19 votes) and Heidi Vanderhoop (15 votes) were each elected for three years as constable. Write-in Elaine Vogel-Vanderhoop is to serve three years as library trustee after receiving 14 votes.

Sarah Thulin will serve two years on the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission after receiving 143 votes. Write-in candidate David Vanderhoop received 28 votes in that race.

Voters also approved Question One on the ballot by 153 votes to 81, allowing Aquinnah to assess $330,000 in real estate and personal property taxes to fund this fiscal year’s up-Island and Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Districts department budgets.

Aquinnah poll workers also saw two unorthodox write-in votes. In the Land Bank race, Godzilla, despite being known for his disregard of land conservation, was written in. In the health board race, Mr. Clean more appropriately received a single vote.