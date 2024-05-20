Class of 2024 Prom brings students together on the dance floor

1 of 13

About 180 students shouted, clapped, sang and danced the night away Saturday at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Class of 2024 Senior Prom.

After pre-prom photos at the Gay Head Lighthouse, where parents snapped photos of the girls’ colorful, sparkling dresses and the boys’ smooth, sharp tuxedos, students headed to the main event at the Outermost Inn.

The vibes on the dance floor were the highlight of the night for many.

“There was that energy of like, ‘You know what? It’s one night. I’m gonna get on the dance floor and totally make a fool out of myself,’” Violet MacPhail, a graduating senior and member of the prom committee, said. “It was so exciting to be surrounded by all these people that you’ve gone to school with for four years that you haven’t seen in this light.”

The MacPhail family provided the Outermost Inn venue, the tent was sourced through Tilton Tents and Party Rentals, and the food was provided by Island caterer Teresa Manning. Other activities included outdoor sets of cornhole, spikeball games, and a photo booth.

“It’s hard picking my favorite part of the whole event because all of the moments have their own significance,” graduating senior Fernanda Rosa said. “I loved getting ready with my friends, seeing my family at the lighthouse to take pictures, dancing with the people I care about the most, and just generally spending an awesome 2 hours beside those I love.”

“We don’t have anything like this in Italy,” senior and exchange student Sabrina Paracchino said. “My friends and I got ready together, me and my date exchanged corsages, we took photos, we danced on the dance floor. It was so nice. Very American.”

The party lasted from 7 to 10 p.m. Most who attended were graduating seniors, but some underclassmen and off-island students brought by graduating seniors also joined the revelry.

The prom was funded by the Class of 2024 student council budget, which has raised money over the past four years.

“The atmosphere was so supportive, giddy, and exciting. I had girls coming up to me that I’d never talked to before being like, ‘Oh my god, I love your dress!’ and I’d be like, ‘Wow, your shoes are freaking incredible!’” Violet said.

“It was just so great to hear everybody really enjoying what we had all worked to put together. I wish we could do it all again.” she added.