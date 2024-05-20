Pollyann Jenkinson Emin, 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Vineyard Haven after a brief illness.

She was born in Oak Bluffs, a third-generation Islander, to Ernest and Elsie Thomas Jenkinson. With brothers Peter and Michael, she grew up on North Road, and later moved to Chowder Kettle Lane in Menemsha. As a teen she worked as a waitress at the Homeport restaurant, and for Dr. Strock as a dental assistant. Later she cooked at the Galley.

In 1951 she married the love of her life, Albert Francis Emin. Together they would help shape the town. The family scalloped in the winter. As a new bride, along with her mother and other young town women, Polly helped make history by winning the right to allow women to harvest bay scallops on a par with the men.

For many years, Al was Chilmark chief of police. Polly became his right hand, manning the “station” located in their home on Flanders Lane. She worked the home office communication center, and was “on duty” in the family station wagon, a.k.a. cruiser, whenever there was a need for a female officer. This was all in addition to caring for their three children, numerous critters, baking, crocheting, embroidery, and tea circles with the ladies.

When Al became ill, retirement and a move to Vineyard Haven became necessary to be near medical services. Polly took on a nursing role, which would be repeated in the years to come, caring for her family and friends. Sadly, she was predeceased by her husband Al, and later by her brother Michael.

Town living was a change, with jobs at the old airport restaurant, where she was chief cook and bottle washer. Later, one could always get her expert advice at Brickman’s and Edgartown Hardware, until she retired at a young 82. Many workers will fondly remember the baked goods she made each week for all, especially her lemon squares.

Polly enjoyed traveling and exciting experiences like hot air ballooning, an occasional motorcycle ride, and airplane gliding. She was always on the go.

Pollyann is survived by her brother, Peter Jenkinson; her three children, sons Blair (Diane) and Keith (Wanda), and daughter Glenda (Jo). She was beloved Mimi to six grandchildren, Shawn, Joshua, Lucas, Heather, Brooke, and Ryann; plus five great-grandchildren, Deshawn, Savannah, Owen, Celia, and Quinn.

The family would like to give special thanks to VNA of Cape Cod Hospice for all their tender care.

Services will be private, at a later date.