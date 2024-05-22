30th annual Road Race

Join in the Martha’s Vineyard 5K Memorial Road Race to support Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard. Runners will follow a USATF-certified course around Oak Bluffs Harbor and East Chop Lighthouse. There is also a 1-mile kids’ run, and virtual options for runners who will not be on-Island on race day. Online registration is $30, in-person registration is $35. 5K Run/Walk starts at 10 am. The 1-mile Fun Run starts at 9:30 am. Sunday, May 26, at Summercamp Hotel in Oak Bluffs. Get more information at bit.ly/3QR8GJo.