Court Report

April 29

Michael Rossetti, Dennis Port 57, assault and battery with serious injury, assault on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

May 6

Ashley Wyche, Chilmark; 39, violation of an abuse prevention order, defacing property, assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial hearing.

Virgil Cray, Oak Bluffs; 52, nighttime breaking and entering for felony, larceny from building: continued to pretrial hearing.

May 13

Robert Dias, Vineyard Haven; 47, strangulation/suffocation, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

Joao Guerra, Edgartown; 21, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, license not in possession: continued to pretrial hearing.