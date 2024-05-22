Edgartown – March to the Sea, Eileen Gunn and climate resilience, Vineyard Artisans

And just like that, Memorial Day weekend is here. Can you believe it? Lilacs are in bloom, and it seems like their fragrance is everywhere I go, which is lovely. The Edgartown School’s annual March to the Sea is at 1 pm on Friday, March 24. If you have the opportunity to witness this special event, I highly suggest you do. Weather permitting, students will march from the school down Main Street to Memorial Wharf, where they will have a ceremony remembering our fallen servicemen and women. It’s a very sweet and long-standing tradition.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Phil Brandon on May 19, Janice Donaroma on May 22, and Emma Baldino on May 24. And happy anniversary wishes go out to Kevin and Joanne Ryan, who celebrated 47 years of wedded bliss on May 20.

The town of Tisbury, with support from the M.V. Cultural Council, will again sponsor the annual Memorial Day Picnic at the Tashmoo Waterworks on Monday, May 27. Music by the Flying Elbows, tours of the historic building (circa 1887), games, rowboating, and grilling are provided. Bring your own picnic, but no dogs. All are welcome!

Tom Dresser shared that he has two new books out. The first is “Black Homeownership on Martha’s Vineyard: A History,” and was co-written with Richard Taylor. They researched the background of Black families who purchased property decades ago, held onto it, then passed their homes on to their descendants. The second is “A Culinary History of Martha’s Vineyard,” which was co-written with his wife Joyce. From Native American foraging to colonial dining and drinking, they trace the habits and opportunities afforded diners through the years on the Vineyard. They include memories of bygone eateries and long-lasting current restaurants, with lots of tasty tidbits along the way. For information on book talks and signings, visit thomasdresser.com for the most up-to-date schedules. To purchase a copy of either book, contact thomasdresser@gmail.com.

Eileen Gunn will talk about the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Climate Resilience Project on June 1 at 10 am, at the Oak Bluffs Town Hall. She will discuss the climate vulnerability assessment, the emergency medical services (EMS) route analysis, and planning-level conceptual retrofit design options to address flooding risks on County Road and Eastville Avenue access routes. Over the years, both Eileen and her environmental engineering firm have successfully partnered with the town of Oak Bluffs on other coastal resiliency projects, including Farm Pond.

Martha’s Vineyard Glassworks will be offering huge discounts on its seconds this weekend. Glass objects with no true defects but which do not meet its criteria for showroom and online listing will be 50 percent off. Starting Friday, May 24, and running through May 26, or until everything sells out.

Old Sculpin Gallery, the Island’s oldest nonprofit art gallery and home of the Martha’s Vineyard Art Association (MVAA), will be opening for the season on Friday, May 24. The exhibit will feature work from MVAA member artists, and runs until June 14.

The Great Edgartown Sidewalk Sale is Saturday, May 25, from 10 am to 4 pm at the Village Green. Shop show-stopping sales from your favorite local clothing stores in one convenient, central location. Enter the Village Green via the gate on Main Street (between Suka and Sole) or North Water Street (behind Kin and KG Events). Rain date is Sunday, May 26. Brought to you by the Edgartown Board of Trade and Vineyard Preservation Trust.

On Sunday, May 26, at 9:30 am, the 30th annual Martha’s Vineyard 5K Memorial Road Race to support Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard will happen in Oak Bluffs. Runners will follow a beautiful USATF-certified course around Oak Bluffs Harbor and East Chop Lighthouse. There is also a 1-mile kids’ fun run that starts in front of Summercamp Hotel. They will have an option for runners who will not be able to be on-Island on race day, to choose a virtual race that they can run on their own from anywhere. Virtual runners can send in their times, but will not be eligible for place medals. Register at runsignup.com.

The Vineyard Artisans Festival is back this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday at the Grange Hall, from 10 am to 4 pm. You can meet more than 70 Island artisans, and buy directly from them. Many demonstrations, weaving, fine furniture, pottery, stained glass, oil paintings, pastels, mixed media, sculpture, wampum jewelry, quilts, clothing, sea glass windows, handmade books, and much more. Free parking, free admission, great food, and a playground for kids.

On Sunday, May 26, from 2 to 4 pm, there will be a book signing at Edgartown Books for “The Vineyard Remains,” by Addison McKnight, a pseudonym for authors Nicole Moleti and Krista Wells. I got to read the book earlier this year, and found it to be an interesting Island-based mystery.

The M.V. Community Greenhouse is holding its annual plant sale this weekend and next, from 10 am to 3 pm at 114 New York Ave. in Oak Bluffs. There are annuals, perennials, shade plants, and vegetable plants ready to plant, plus lots of additions for your home garden. Great prices. You can also become a member for $45 per individual, or $60 for a family.

That does it for this week. While you are busy working and celebrating this weekend, take a moment to remember our servicemen and women, and honor those who never made it home. It is a solemn day for many, and it is important to remember the fallen. The annual Memorial Day Parade will be on Monday, May 27, stepping off from the American Legion in Vineyard Haven, and heading to the cemetery via Pine Tree Lane. This event usually starts at 10:30 am. Please attend if you can.