Ice cream! What a great way to kick off summer in the sweetest way possible. Head over to Tisbury Council on Aging for an ice cream social extravaganza. This is the perfect chance to reunite with friends and neighbors, swap stories, and savor scoops of deliciousness. All ages are welcome. Free. Friday, May 24, 2 to 3:30 pm. Vineyard Haven. For more information, visit bit.ly/3wDq65m.