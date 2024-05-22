Real estate transactions: May 13 – 17

Edgartown

May 13, Randall T. Sybel and Lauri A. Sybel sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 410 Week 36 to Peter A. English for $13,000.

May 14, Jeanne P. Smith sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 452 Week 19 to John L. Lapointe and Lois Ann Lapointe for $3,000.

Oak Bluffs

May 14, Mark L. Gomes sold 12 Bellevue Ave. to Alicia Jegede for $875,000.

May 16, Joseph P. Uranker and Francesca Uranker sold 179 County Road to Robert D. Moriarty, trustee of North Lake Trust, for $1,165,000.

May 17, Susan M. Dostal sold 4 Quail Run Unit 17 to Wendy Renee Harman for $850,000.

Tisbury

May 14, Andrew S. Kelly and Angela Murphy Kelly sold 20 Leonard Circle to Sheldon Ebanks and Alexia Wynter-Ebanks for $925,000.

May 17, Anilise T. Hyllmon and John H. Von Colditz sold 45 Pine Tree Lane to Lance C. Adams, Carole Leah Adams, and Owen E. Adams for $1,237,500.