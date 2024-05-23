Ronald L. Conte of Oak Bluffs passed away at the age of 88, on the evening of Friday, May 17, 2024, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Ronald Conte was born in Worcester, and he and his wife Carol raised their family for many years in Grafton. In 1970, they came to Martha’s Vineyard for a summer vacation, and built a summer house that same year. Ron and Carol have been summer, and later year-round, residents ever since. They retired to the Island in 2013, and happily lived their remaining years on the Vineyard.

Ron and Carol were both avid golfers. Ron spent years helping Vineyard residents through the Meals on Wheels program. Carol founded and ran a summer mahjong group, which often gathered at their home in Oak Bluffs.

Ronald’s beloved wife, Carol A. Conte, passed away on August 18, 2019, after 60 years of marriage. They are survived by their three children, Ronald Conte Jr., Jay Conte, and Robin Litwin; their grandchildren, Zak Conte and Ryan Litwin; and their great-granddaughter, Lia Litwin. Ron and Carol’s granddaughter, Amanda Conte, passed away in March 2024.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org), an organization Ron and Carol supported for many years.

A private graveside service was held; visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.