Fire breaks out at affordable senior housing complex

Tisbury and Oak Bluffs firefighters responded Tuesday to a fire at Havenside Apartments, forcing an evacuation of the affordable senior housing complex.

No one was injured in the blaze at 145 Main Street in Vineyard Haven.

The fire started in the kitchen of an unoccupied apartment, Tisbury Fire Chief Greg Leland told The Times.

The blaze was contained to the kitchen and didn’t spread to the seven other apartments or other parts of the building, he said. Volunteer firemen tore down parts of the ceiling to make sure there were no more hot spots.

Lucinda Kirk, property manager for Havenside Apartments, saw smoke come out of the window of the farthest right apartment on the first floor and called 911. The apartment had been cleaned out an hour before and was empty.

“We have a lot of false alarms because our fire alarms are very sensitive,” Kirk said. This is the first actual fire at Havenside Apartments, which was erected in 1977, she said.

Tisbury Police Sergeant Max Sherman was one of the first to respond to Kirk’s call shortly before 3:30 pm.

“Everyone’s out, everyone’s okay,” Sherman said as he directed traffic away from the apartment complex. Half of Main Street is currently closed off, and traffic is directed up Church Street.

“The best part is no one is hurt,” Kirk said. She said it wasn’t yet clear if residents could return to the building on Tuesday night.