Culinary Series at the Vineyard Haven Library

The Vineyard Haven library kicks off its summer programming for adults with a monthlong celebration of culinary arts, sponsored by the Friends of the Library. This new Culinary Series includes something for everyone — from artisanal cheese tasting and a live demonstration on induction cooking to a lecture on the history of pie crust, a book talk on the culinary history of Martha’s Vineyard, and a film about a 19th century love story between a French chef and his personal cook.

All events are free and open to the public, but may require advance registration, as space is limited in some cases. Events will be held in person at the library. For more information, visit the Vineyard Haven library website, vhlibrary.org.

On Thursday, May 30, at 6 pm, the series commences with a mouthwatering period film following Chef Dodin Bouffant and his personal cook and lover Eugénie. The couple share a long history of gastronomy and love, but Eugénie refuses to marry Dodin, so the food lover decides to do something he has never done before: cook for her. In French with subtitles. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 16 minutes. Popcorn and lemonade will be served.

On Tuesday, June 4, at 6 pm, the library presents “History in Crust: Pastry and Power in 17th Century New England.” Food historian Paula Marcoux will share stories of the first colonial pastries — one French and one English — baked on the shores of Massachusetts. Participants will learn what is known about their bakers, the singular situations in which the baking occurred, the most probable types of ovens to have been used, and best of all, how the pies were likely to appear and taste.

On Tuesday, June 11, at 6 pm, the library offers “Cheese 101 with M.V. Cheesery,” an interactive workshop where those in attendance can ask a cheesemonger their most burning questions about cheese, and sample artisanal cheeses. Presented by Morgen Schroeder of Martha’s Vineyard Cheesery and Catboat Coffee. Note: Registration is required for this event.

On Tuesday, June 18, at 6 pm is “Induction Cooking with Cathy Walthers,” a live presentation in which local chef and cookbook author Catherine Walthers will demonstrate how to use an induction cooktop, and talk about the advantages of induction cooktops for cooking, health, and the environment. The class will include a cooking demonstration with food samples. Note: Registration is required for this event.

On Tuesday, June 25, at 6 pm, the library concludes its Culinary Series with an authors’ talk on the new book, “A Culinary History of Martha’s Vineyard.” Martha’s Vineyard is a culinary melting pot, with Native American, Black, European, and Azorean contributions to a diverse culinary history. Local authors Tom and Joyce Dresser share the history, ingredients, recipes, and images of this flavorful Island. Book signing and refreshments will follow the talk.