In favor of Swimming Place Path

To the Editor:

I was disappointed to read of my neighbors’ objection to the Swimming Place Path project that Edgartown is planning. I live in Edgartown Estates too, and have for more than 30 years. I was brought home from the hospital as a baby to a house about a half-mile down the road from Edgartown Estates. My grandmother’s farm was just a short distance up the street on the other side. As kids we used the path all the time. We rode horses, bikes, and walked through it. Members of my family have used the path as long as anybody remembers. My dad’s family had a farm out on the Plains too.

I do understand the uneasiness of feeling like you are looking in your neighbor’s backyard, but I must remind you that the path was there first. The path was there before Edgartown Estates was a subdivision with houses on it. The path was there. Houses were planned and built with the knowledge that the path was there. I also need to remind you that even if the town doesn’t do the project (I hope they will), that the path will be there. Anybody wishing to use it can. Whether it is improved or not. It’s an ancient way, and that’s how it works. No amount of petitions or “Not In My Backyard” signs will change that.

At any rate, I don’t feel like people looking to use the path will have bad intentions. I remember the book “Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus” from years ago. I feel like many are from Venus, and I am from Martha’s Vineyard. I know my old Islander point of view is outnumbered by so many who don’t remember what came before. I respect your point of view. I ask you to respect mine, and the history of the place you have bought a home. Please remember, the path was there. It’s still there, and it’s part of our history. I look forward to walking on it when it is done. I’m in full support of the project.

Jessica Burnham

Edgartown