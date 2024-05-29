Laura Lee Barbera, 60, passed away peacefully at her home in Vineyard Haven on May 18, 2024.

Laura was born on July 13, 1963, in Natick to Sarah Blanchard (Betro) and Arthur Blanchard.

Over the years she worked at the zoning board of appeals for the town of Tisbury, as well as the Conservation Commission. She and husband Bobby were also owners of Nicky’s Italian Café in Vineyard Haven.

Laura is survived by her son, Nicholas Arthur Barbera; her mother, Sarah Blanchard; her brothers, Robert Loring Blanchard (Alexandra) and Scott Andrew Blanchard (Kelly); twin granddaughters, Anabelle and Maddison Barbera; and by her cat William. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Emmett Barbera III, and her father, Arthur Loring Blanchard.

Laura will be missed by all who knew her. We will miss her kind heart and infectious laugh. We take comfort knowing that she is together again with her true love, husband Bobby of 40 years.

Godspeed, Laura, and rest peacefully.

A celebration of life for Laura will be held later in the fall.

