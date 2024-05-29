Magical sculpture trail

Explore the enchanting Island Folk Pottery sculpture trail. Artists Bill O’Callaghan and Heather Goff created the quarter-mile trail, which meanders through a magical landscape populated with whimsical sculptures. This is a fun destination for folks of all ages. The trail is open daily from 9 am to dusk, free of charge. The pottery gift shop is open Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm, and on Sundays from 2 to 5 pm, or by appointment. Monday, June 3, 9-6 pm. 16 Marions Way, Chilmark.