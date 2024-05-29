Oak Bluffs

“You start out playing rock and roll so you can have sex and do drugs. But you end up doing drugs so you can still play rock and roll and have sex.” –Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have just turned 80, so I assume he is referring to Advil and coffee in that quote! I’m excited, because I’m going to see the Rolling Stones on Thursday at Gillette Stadium. I saw them last in 1975 at Boston Garden. I was 22 years old, and it was an amazing experience. The Rolling Stones turned me on to the blues, unexpectedly. Their show was all gritty rock and roll, but their music was rooted in the blues. I have followed them my whole life, and can’t wait to see them again!

Congratulations to Sarah Thomas, who recently graduated from Emmanuel College with a master’s in education! Her family is very proud of her achievements, especially mom Judy, who retired not long ago from her career as an educator and mentor for early childhood teachers. Teachers are the ones who make a difference every single day. Wishing you happiness and success in your career, Sarah!

Carole Early let me know that Keep Democracy Alive is starting weekly postcard parties heading toward the November elections. They will be held on Mondays from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. You can drop in anytime and help by writing a few (or many) postcards to be sent to voters in states and counties with low voter turnout. These postcards are handwritten, and simply encourage people to engage in democracy and use their vote. In June, the Monday postcard parties will be at the Hebrew Center on Center Street in Vineyard Haven. From July through October, they will be at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Main Street, Vineyard Haven.

I have participated in writing voter postcards in other elections, and I believe it is effective. We are extremely lucky to live in a place where voting is made easy and accessible. That is sadly not true everywhere in America. Getting a postcard note from another citizen, encouraging you to use your voice by voting, can be powerful.

There will be a celebration of the life of Scott Robinson on June 2, at Nomans at 5 pm. Friends will gather to remember Scott, who touched so many and is so deeply missed. Everyone is welcome to join, and Mike Benjamin will be playing Scotty’s favorite music.

Garden Gate Child Development Center is celebrating its 25th anniversary of serving children and families across the Island. Garden Gate is now housed at Featherstone Center for the Arts, and to honor this milestone, the Francine Kelly Gallery will host “100 Languages of Children,” an exhibit featuring art of Garden Gate students, alumni, and friends. The opening reception is Sunday, June 2, from 4 to 6 pm. This glorious exhibit will be up through June 16.





