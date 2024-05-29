Rise Vineyard Performing Arts presents ‘The Edge of Seventeen’

Rise Vineyard Performing Arts presents its 17th annual recital, “The Edge of Seventeen.” Two different shows will take place at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center on Sunday, June 2, at 10 am and 4 pm.

This year-end performance highlights Rise students in the choreographic styles of jazz, tap, ballet, acrobatics, contemporary, and hip-hop. The show’s title reflects “the bloom of youth, when every life experience is filled with boundless energy, curiosity, excitement, hope, education, realization, and the promise of what tomorrow may bring,” a press release from Rise states.

The audience will note music selections that bring a sense of nostalgia for all generations, the release says. Performances are open to the public, and are family-friendly. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for children 10 and under, and can be purchased on Thursday, May 30, at Rise in Woodland Business Center on State Road in Vineyard Haven, from 3:30 to 5:30 pm. They can also be purchased during rehearsals at the PAC on May 31 and June 1, and will be sold at the door on the day of the event.

For more information, visit risepa.com, or call 508-693-2262.