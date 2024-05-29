Take a Stroll on the Wild Side

The Town Walkers of the Tisbury Council on Aging are an enthusiastic bunch. I joined them for one of their twice-weekly Tuesday and Thursday 3 pm outings. We gathered on the porch on what was, finally, a glorious spring day without the hint of winter’s chill for a 50-minute walk.

Research from the National Library of Medicine indicates that even a 10-minute walk is an easy fitness strategy to lift your spirits. The effect may increase if you take that stroll surrounded by some greenery, and the camaraderie makes you feel connected.

Walking with the Town Walkers certainly seems to be empirical evidence that the research holds true.

We set out on one of the beautiful winding paths through the Holmes Cemetery, cutting across to Spring Street and walking up to the power lines that run from behind down-Island Cronig’s Market. We then turned right and followed the powerlines to the pickleball courts, where several lively games were afoot. We reversed along the same route, having walked just under 2 miles.

Participants are intrepid, and go out in almost all weather. “If it is really bad,” explains director of activities Anne McDonough, “we may only go around the cemetery once, and then that’s it.”

Participants walk at their own pace, but those out front always wait for others to catch up at strategic points along the way.

People engaged in conversation in pairs and trios, and I felt welcome as a newcomer as I chatted with participants.

Like many in the group, Anne Magnesio is very active with the council, attending weekly exercise classes, line dancing, chair yoga, cornhole, and chair volleyball, which has become wildly popular.

She came to the Vineyard about 45 years ago, raised three sons, and now has seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. “You feel safe, and can knock on somebody’s door and say, Help me,” she reflects.

Carol Hood moved to the Island from North Attleborough last July to be with her granddaughter’s family. “I absolutely love being here. It’s awesome. I love the people. I love the scenery and being with my family.” She continues, “I come to the walks to get and keep in shape, and for the camaraderie too.”

Like Magnesio, Hood participates in many active offerings, and plays with the ukulele group. McDonough wryly comments, “You do everything except mah jong, which is a sitting-down thing, and Carol is a moving thing.”

In North Attleborough, Hood participated in a large walking group, delightfully named the Jabberwalkers, which consisted of about 50 people. “We are going to aim for that size,” says McDonough.

Before moving here, Hood visited the Vineyard with the Jabberwalkers a few times when they came to walk East Chop and then lunch at Giordano’s Pizza in Oak Bluffs. McDonough immediately jumped on the idea of hooking up with them during their next visit.

McDonough started the walks a few months ago, and is eager to get others to join this congenial community.

She explains the Tisbury Council on Aging’s thrust: “We want to de-emphasize the term ‘senior center’ and focus on the many exciting opportunities for growth, fitness, art, and other adventures. Most of today’s retirees are not interested in what they perceive to be their mother’s senior center. They see themselves as people who finally have the time to explore and develop their varied interests and talents. We are here to assist in that process.”

Town Walkers meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 4 pm, although the time will change as the weather gets warmer.

Among the other physical offerings at the senior center are line dancing on Mondays at 9:30 am; functional exercise on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 am; yoga on Fridays at 10 am, and chair volleyball, also on Fridays, at 11 am.

For more information and additional offerings, visit bit.ly/TCA_Info, or call 508-696-4205.