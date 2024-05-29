Heard on Main Street: When I was a kid, I always wanted to be older. This is not what I expected.

I don’t like surprises, like when my computer stopped working a few days ago. It simply would not turn on. For days. It was the second time in a few weeks. At first, my son’s suggestions didn’t work. Then he walked me through it until it came on.

This time I kept trying, and finally the blank machine lit up and said it hadn’t closed down properly. And offered two buttons to click. I did and it worked. So I tried to remember what I had begun doing differently. And yes, just as I expected, I had misunderstood one step my son recommended. Yes, I do that. Rather often. But now all is well. I hope.

I seriously should know better. But I use my computer a lot. It has critical phone numbers and addresses, and stuff that I need. I fussed with it because I was too lazy to get up and walk across the room for a phone number. Really? Well, yes.

Our Vineyard Haven library offers the Martha’s Vineyard Poetry Reading Group monthly on Zoom, through June. The leader for the month selects a poem, from the earliest Greeks to contemporary. The poem is read and discussed as a group, adding new dimensions to understanding. No qualifications, except a love of poetry. Online: 10 am, Monday, June 10. (Note date change.) Register with vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org.

The library invites you to a new online workshop hosted by the Joshua Hyde Library, to learn about what it means to be LGBTQ and how to be stronger allies so our entire community feels welcome to be their authentic selves. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Joshua Hyde Public Library in Sturbridge and others. “LGBTQ Inclusion 101” begins at 6:30 pm, Wednesday, June 12. Register with vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org.

Vineyard Haven Library Book Club meeting is in-person and online at 2 pm, Thursday, June 13. (New date.) Enjoy a lively discussion in a casual format — both in person in the Vineyard Room at the library and on Zoom. Everyone is invited. This month’s selection is “True Biz,” by Sarah Novic. Books are available at the circulation desk. Email Liz Shick at lshick@clamsnet.org with questions, and to be added to the list.

The M.V. Garden Club celebrates the art of more than 30 Island artists and the talent of Garden Club members with Blooming Art at the Old Mill in West Tisbury on Friday and Saturday, June 14 and 15, from 10 to 5 ,and on Sunday, June 16, from 10 to 3.

A truly New England day today: started with blue skies and sunshine, darkened with thunder and flashes of lightning and dramatic downpours. Then back to blue skies and sunshine. All in all, a lovely day.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Leslie Digby Rizza and Megan Buchanan on Saturday. Happy birthday to Myra Stark on Monday and Laura Mayhew on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Some days you’re the bug; some days you’re the windshield.





