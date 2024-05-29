Vineyarders headed to playoffs

1 of 5

Boys tennis earns No. 5 seed in all of Division III

With an undefeated record against Cape and Islands opposition and a 12-4 record overall, the MVRHS boys tennis team has earned the No. 5 seed in MIAA Division III.

The Vineyarders — reigning state semifinalists — had a bye in the preliminary rounds of the playoffs, and will host No. 28 Maimonides (8-3) at the Ned Fennessy Courts later this week, at a time and date to be announced.

Over the past two weeks, MVRHS beat Barnstable (No. 22), Nauset, and Nantucket 5-0 apiece, and both Dennis-Yarmouth and No. 31 Falmouth 4-1. The Vineyarders also suffered road losses to No. 4 Apponequet, 2-3, and to Division II favorites Sharon, 5-0.

“The tennis has been good. Everybody is healthy, and we’re looking forward to getting the postseason started,” MVRHS head Coach Nicole Macy said. “[Apponequet] really shed light on what we need to work on, and gave us a renewed focus for the second part of the season.”

MVRHS’ expected starting seven features six juniors and one sophomore: Zak Potter, Caleb Dubin, Kert Kleeman, Otis Forrester, Kyle Levy, Tommy Flynn, and Henry Wansiewicz.

Girls tennis to play first-round playoff game Wednesday afternoon

The MVRHS girls tennis team finished with a 7-6 record against Cape & Islands opposition, and a 7-9 record overall, good for the No. 23 seed in MIAA Division III. The Vineyarders dodged a preliminary-round game earlier this week, and will play No. 10 Danvers (17-1) on the road Wednesday at 4 pm, after our print deadline.

MVRHS went 3-6 in the month of May, most recently dropping road matches versus No. 22 Falmouth and No. 5 St. John Paul II. MVRHS head Coach Bill Rigali is glad the team was able to face tough competition heading into the state tournament.

“It’s always a good thing in sports to play good competition,” Rigali said. “We are so excited to play.”

The Vineyarders have a solid mix of youth and experience. Freshmen Laina Dubin, Leah Thomson, and Zoe Treitman are expected to play singles, and upperclassmen Sophia Balsas, Ellie Pennington, Sophie Roads, and Ella Moran will play doubles.

Led by Conley twins, boys lacrosse claws way into playoffs

In its first year back in the Cape & Islands Atlantic League, MVRHS’ young boys lacrosse team managed a 4-13 overall record through a really tough schedule, good enough for the No. 28 seed in MIAA Division III.

The Vineyarders’ playoff schedule is yet to be announced, but could begin with either a preliminary-round game versus No. 37 Groton-Dunstable (5-10) at home, or a first-round road game against No. 5 Burlington (13-4).

MVRHS will rely on its underclassmen — led by sophomores John Hoff (the team’s assist leader), Fin Callen, and Peyton Tabares — more than ever, due to the loss of senior midfielder Liam Conley, who sustained a fractured thumb versus North Attleboro away on May 22.

Conley was arguably the top face-off specialist in the Cape & Islands over the past two years, and has committed to play for Rivier University in New Hampshire alongside twin brother Aiden, MVRHS’ leading goal scorer the past two seasons.

“I’m excited for both of them. It’s a great accomplishment,” MVRHS head Coach Chris Greene said. “They’re not vocal leaders, but they go hard. They’ll be successful.”

Girls lacrosse finishes season at .500

Having won four of its last six games, the MVRHS girls lacrosse team finished with a 9-9 overall record, and the No. 27 seed in MIAA Division III.

Against Sturgis East at home on May 23, the Vineyarders’ swing players “really pulled through” for first-year head Coach Lauren Pineau, and veterans Charlotte Scott and Ali Dyke combined for six goals in the 12-3 victory.

Against Boston Latin away the very next day, MVRHS ground out a much-needed 10-8 win in the “treacherous heat,” led by four goals from Dyke, two from Scott, and two from junior Lizzie Chvatal.

Dyke, a senior attacker, has been MVRHS’ leading scorer, assistor, and draw specialist this season.

“Ali really is an asset. She’s great at driving the ball, and faking out the goalie and defense,” Pineau said. “We’ll miss her accuracy, drive, and confidence. All the girls look up to her.”

Like the boys lacrosse team, the Vineyarders’ playoff schedule is yet to be announced, but could begin with either a preliminary-round game versus No. 38 Wilimgton (3-17) at home, or a first-round road game against No. 6 Ashland (14-6).

“How the girls play is what matters to me,” Pineau said. “We have to come out prepared, and have the right mindset. There’s definitely some excitement and exhaustion right now. I’m proud of them.”

Sailing team wraps up postseason circuit with No. 1 ranking in Massachusetts

Led by senior drivers Simon Hammarlund, Peter Miller, and Lyla Solway, the MVRHS sailing team finished with a 17-8 record this season, the No. 1 Massachusetts public school ranking, and the No. 5 public school ranking in all of New England.

The postseason circuit began with the New England Fleet Racing Tournament (O’Day Trophy) in Greenwich, Conn., on May 12, where the Vineyarders took 11th place. Hammarlund had the top score for all ‘A’ boats in the regional qualifiers in Hyannis in late April, beating out regional powerhouse Tabor Academy of Marion.

At the New England Team Racing Tournament (Terk Trophy) in Hyannis on May 18 and 19, the Vineyarders qualified for the final four, finishing alongside Greenwich and East Greenwich High Schools of Connecticut.

The cherry on top for the Vineyarders this spring was a seventh-place finish among 17 teams at the New England Girls Fleet Racing Championship (Herreshoff Trophy) in New Bedford over Memorial Day weekend.

It was MVRHS’ first time qualifying for the Herreshoff tournament since 2015. Head Coach Andrew Burr brought Solway, who is committed to sailing at North Carolina State University, senior Esme Colon, sophomore Pickle Eville, and sophomore Freya Stearns to the tournament.

“The girls were grinning ear to ear. It was an awesome day,” Burr said. “We had a huge new class of sophomore recruits this year, and seniors who have put a lot of work in the past four years. They accomplished what they wanted to do, and I’m proud of them.”

Girls softball with best record since program restart

The MVRHS girls softball team finished with a 6-13-1 record this spring, logging more wins than it had over the past two seasons combined.

Head Coach Tiffany McCarty helped revive the program in 2022, and is extremely pleased with how her young squad has progressed this year.

“It’s so different than it was before. We’ve done the foundational stuff, now we get competitive,” McCarty said. “It was such a successful season, and I’m really excited for the future.”

The Vineyarders were led by freshman captain Kelly Pacheco, sophomore Bella Webster, sophomore Kylee Brasefield, junior Delilah Oliver ,and the freshmen Pitman sisters this year, boasting a lineup with five batters hitting north of .500.

With four juniors, nine sophomores, five freshmen, and two eighth graders rostered this spring, the Vineyarders will return everyone next season, and are hoping to form a junior varsity team this off-season. McCarty also wants to develop a “little sister” program with the newly formed Martha’s Vineyard Little League softball teams.

Baseball finishes with 8-12 record

The MVRHS baseball team had a bumpy 2024 campaign, but finished the season strong, winning three of its last five games — including a 9-2 rout of Nantucket on the road to complete the season sweep — to wind up at 8-12.

Senior Axel Abrams led the team in innings pitched and ERA (1.63), while senior Nate Story (shortstop, co-captain) and senior Charlie Porterfield (center field) each hit north of .300 and combined for 21 stolen bases on the year.

Junior catcher and co-captain Hunter Johnson led the team in batting average for the second consecutive year (.356); sophomore Eli Bryant (pitcher, outfield) struck out the most batters (43), while batting .333; and junior Lathrop Keene (pitcher, outfield) also hit .333.

“Next year’s team has a very bright future. Sophomores Bryant, Keene, Joe Mederios, and Tripp Arciaga all played important roles on the team this year, and will be even better next year,” MVRHS head Coach Kyle Crossland said. “My daughter, Caroline, was born in April, and I knew that this was probably going to be my last season coaching Vineyard baseball. It has been a lot of fun!”

Vineyarders sign letters of intent with college teams

Six MVRHS seniors signed their letters of intent on May 23, affirming their plans to compete as student athletes at colleges around the nation.

In addition to Aiden and Liam Conley of the boys lacrosse team (Rivier University in New Hampshire) and Lyla Solway of the sailing team (North Carolina State University), seniors Kaio DaCosta, Chase Grant, and M.J. Magaraci signed letters of intent last Thursday.

DaCosta and Grant will head to Maine to play football at Husson University (Division III) and Bridgton Academy (prep), respectively, and Magaraci is going to wrestle at Colorado Mesa University (Division II) in Grand Junction.

DaCosta played quarterback and wide receiver for the Vineyarders, and Grant was an offensive and defensive lineman. The duo guided MVRHS to Island Cup victories over Nantucket the past two seasons.

“Both [Kaio and Chase] brought a tremendous amount of leadership and toughness to the field,” MVRHS head football Coach Tony Mottola said. “They were instrumental in teaching by example on how we need to practice and prepare to be successful. Both do the right thing off the field, and are all-around good role models for the program and community.”

Magaraci is a lifelong mixed martial artist, and helped restart the MVRHS wrestling program alongside head Coach Jerry Kadien over the past two years. There hadn’t been a varsity team on the Island in more than 40 years.

“There is a lot of [pride] here for a kid that spearheaded the beginning of a program,” Kadien said. “I’m the most proud.”