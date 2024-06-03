Slow down, lives depend on it

To the Editor:

Over three days, on two streets a terrible tally: Three dead catbirds, three dead squirrels — make that four — one more casualty of commuter traffic since I wrote this, walked our dog, and now try to type it up. Two dead rabbits, two dead skunks, two dead turtles, one dead Eastern screech owl, one dead robin — just in three days on two streets.

We must show better care for our world. Everyone. Please. Slow down. Others’ lives depend upon it — not just your own.

With respect for all living creatures,

Susan Jones

Vineyard Haven